Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday they could only reconsider their missile and drone attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea once Israel ends its "aggression" in the Gaza Strip.

Asked if they would halt the attacks if a cease-fire deal is reached, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said the situation would be reassessed if the siege of Gaza ended and humanitarian aid was free to enter.

"There will be no halt to any operations that help Palestinian people except when the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the siege stop," he said, ahead of new reports of another suspected attack.