Both COVID-19 and influenza cases have remained high in Japan through this month, prompting experts to urge people to continue taking basic countermeasures such as the use of face masks, hand-washing and ventilation.

COVID-19 was downgraded to a lower-risk category that also includes the flu under the infectious disease control law last May, and the health ministry currently estimates the infection situation for both COVID-19 and flu based on new cases reported regularly from about 5,000 medical institutions nationwide.

According to the latest data, new COVID-19 cases reported in the week to Feb. 11 stood at 13.75 per institution. By prefecture, Ishikawa had the largest number, at 21.91, followed by Aichi Prefecture, at 20.06.