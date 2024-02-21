A film director with a history of sexual abuse accusations was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman under the guise of giving her acting advice.

Hideo Sakaki, 53, who is also a director at a talent agency, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s at an apartment in Tokyo’s Minato Ward in 2016. The woman aspired to be an actress, and it is suspected that he abused his position as a director. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has referred him to prosecutors.

While allegations of sexual abuse were made against Sakaki as far back as March 2022, this is the first time that the director has been taken into custody.