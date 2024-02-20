The United States has proposed an alternative draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and opposing a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to the text seen Monday.

Washington has been averse to the word cease-fire in any U.N. action on the Israel-Hamas war, but the U.S. draft text echoes language President Joe Biden said he used last week in conversations with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. draft text "determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."