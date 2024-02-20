The boarding of a Taiwanese tourist boat by China's coast guard triggered panic among Taiwanese people, a Taiwan minister said on Tuesday, as tensions rise across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

China announced on Sunday that its coast guard would begin regular patrols and set up law enforcement activity around the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen, following the death of two Chinese nationals fleeing Taiwan's coast guard after entering waters too close to Kinmen.

Six Chinese coast guard officers on Monday boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat carrying 11 crew members and 23 passengers to check its route plan, certificate and crew licenses before leaving around half an hour later, Taiwan's coast guard said.