China should play a role in keeping the Red Sea safe for commerce because Chinese ships are at risk there as well, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, urging Beijing to stop helping Russia sidestep international sanctions.

In an interview on Sunday, Joly said she told China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a bilateral meeting on Saturday that Beijing needed "to help to influence the Houthis to keep the Red Sea open."

"It's in China's interests as an exporter," Joly said on the last day of the Munich Security Conference.