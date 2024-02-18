A South Korean doctors labor group warned the government of catastrophic consequences if it follows through on threats to punish medical students and trainees who plan to resign en masse on Monday.

About 2,700 interns and residents at five major general hospital groups plan to walk off the job on Tuesday after submitting resignation letters the previous day to oppose a government plan to drastically increase medical degree quotas in universities. They account for 37% of the total doctors at the hospitals, Yonhap News said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday urged the doctors to refrain from the collective labor action as it could jeopardize lives. The government said it would respond firmly and in accordance with laws if they decide to go on strike.