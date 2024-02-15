Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opted not to send a delegation to Cairo for follow-up talks aimed at securing a cease-fire with Hamas, again dismissing the militant group’s demands as "delusional.”

Israel is holding out for Hamas to change its position before taking any further role in negotiations, the PM’s office said Wednesday. The Iran-backed militant group has insisted on the total withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip in return for the release of hostages, something Netanyahu has categorically ruled out.

Hamas has also called for the release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, including those convicted of murder and other violence.