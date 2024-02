With his victory in Indonesia’s presidential election all but confirmed, Prabowo Subianto's ascendance to the country’s top post looks set to usher in a new chapter in Jakarta’s foreign relations.

The ex-general is widely expected to bolster his country’s armed forces and raise Indonesia’s international standing while continuing to avoid aligning with either Washington or Beijing in the superpowers’ rivalry.

But there is also an element of unpredictability when it comes to Prabowo, experts warn.