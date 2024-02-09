Before dawn, Father Paolo Benanti climbed to the bell tower of his 16th-century monastery, admired the sunrise over the ruins of the Roman forum and reflected on a world in flux.

"It was a wonderful meditation on what is going on inside,” he said, stepping onto the street in his friar robe. "And outside too.”

There is a lot is going on for Benanti, who, as both the Vatican’s and the Italian government’s go-to artificial intelligence ethicist, spends his days thinking about the Holy Ghost and the ghosts in the machines.