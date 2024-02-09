Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia hasn’t achieved its objectives in Ukraine yet, adding in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he would consider negotiations if the United States stopped supplying weapons to Kyiv.

"We haven’t yet achieved our goals,” Putin said in the Feb. 6 interview in Moscow, which Carlson posted on his website Thursday. It’s the first time the Russian leader has given an interview to a Western media figure since he ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"We’re conveying to the U.S. leadership that if you really want to stop military action, then you need to stop supplying weapons, then it will all be over in a few weeks and we’ll be able to discuss some terms,” Putin said.