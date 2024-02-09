Japan, China and South Korea have found themselves at a deadlock in their efforts to set the date for the first three-way meeting of their top leaders since December 2019.

Despite agreement among the foreign ministers of the three Asian nations at a November meeting to convene a summit conference promptly, no concrete scheduling has taken place. The impasse has continued into the new year, casting doubt on the likelihood of an early three-way summit.

"We are committed to expediting efforts to organize a summit at the earliest possible opportunity. Our utmost support will be extended to South Korea, which currently holds the rotating presidency," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters on Nov. 26 last year, following her participation in a trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Busan, South Korea.