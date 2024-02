Hamas has projected a united front since its Oct. 7 attack sparked war with Israel, but experts say divisions within the Palestinian movement have weighed on efforts toward a cease-fire.

In self-exile in Doha, the head of Hamas's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh is talking openly with Qatari authorities and mediators.

Meanwhile the group's leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, is in hiding after Israel vowed to pursue the presumed brains behind the October attack to the death.