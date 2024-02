Waste from the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1 is estimated to reach 2.44 million metric tons in Ishikawa Prefecture, the prefectural government said Tuesday.

The volume of disaster waste, including waste from the demolition of buildings, is equivalent to that of ordinary waste generated in the prefecture over seven years.

Ishikawa Prefecture hopes to transport the waste out of the prefecture, including on ships, and process it by the end of March 2026.