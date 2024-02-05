Tokyo and surrounding areas could see heavy snow on Monday and Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves from the southern coast of Kyushu to the Kanto region, with the authorities warning of impacts on transportation networks.

The Meteorological Agency and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism are urging caution, as traffic disruptions caused by the snowfall may affect evening and morning commutes to work and school.

All Nippon Airways has canceled all flights today and tomorrow to and from Haneda and Narita airports. As of about noon, Japan Airlines hads canceled 47 flights to and from Haneda Airport, NHK reported. Train services may experience delays or suspensions, and widespread road closures are expected, including the Shuto Expressway and all areas operated by East Nippon Expressway (NEXCO East).