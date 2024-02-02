European Union leaders clinched a deal on a €50 billion ($54 billion) financial aid package for Ukraine on Thursday after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban caved to their demands and lifted his veto.

The agreement proves "that we stand by Ukraine and I think it will be an encouragement for the U.S. also to do their fair share,” Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, said after the meeting in Brussels as U.S. funding remains stalled in Congress.

As part of the accord, the member states agreed to debate the implementation of the Ukraine aid package every year and, "if needed,” the commission, the bloc’s executive body, could be asked to propose a review in two years. Orban’s demand for a veto was dropped.