Japan plans to begin issuing six-month visas for digital nomads with an annual income of ¥10 million ($68,300) or more, the Immigration Services Agency (ISA) announced Friday. The program is expected to start by the end of March.

Digital nomads — which refers to people who work remotely while only staying in any one place for the short or midterm — from 49 countries and territories will be able to stay in Japan under the “specified activities” visa category. Self-employed applicants are eligible as well.

The eligible countries and territories are those with which Japan has signed both tax treaties as well as agreements eliminating the need for short-term visas. These include the U.S., Australia and Singapore, among others.