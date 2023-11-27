Stefanos Antypas, 34, a social media business consultant from Greece, long held the dream of visiting Japan.

Having grown up watching films by Akira Kurosawa and Masaki Kobayashi and eventually being exposed to anime and Japanese food culture, it was always at the top of his list.

So when he came to Japan for the first time this October as part of a monthlong event inviting digital nomads to Fukuoka Prefecture, he quickly decided he’d be back — not just for a quick visit or holiday, but possibly for a few years.