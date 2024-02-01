A Pakistani anti-graft court jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for 14 years each on charges of illegally selling state gifts, his party said on Wednesday, a day after he was jailed for 10 years in another case.

The sentence, after the third conviction handed down to the embattled ex-cricket star in the last few months, also included a 10-year disqualification from holding public office, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said.

Khan's wife, has been allowed by authorities to serve her sentence at his Islamabad hilltop mansion, however, the party's media team confirmed. Khan is already in a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.