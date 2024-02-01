Climbers ascending Mount Fuji from the most commonly used trail in Yamanashi Prefecture will be charged ¥2,000 ($13) from this summer to ease congestion at the landmark mountain and to fund safety measures, a local government source said Thursday.

The move comes amid growing concerns over unsafe climbing practices such as "bullet climbing," or trying to reach the summit of Japan's tallest peak for sunrise in one go without sleeping overnight on the mountain.

With visitors to the mountain — which straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures — continuing to surge, other issues have also emerged, such as hikers dressing too lightly and accumulating litter.