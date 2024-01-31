Networks controlled by a pervasive Chinese hacking group dubbed "Volt Typhoon" have been disrupted by a U.S. government operation, it was reported earlier this week.

The group has alarmed intelligence officials, who say it is part of a larger effort to compromise Western critical infrastructure, including naval ports, internet service providers and utilities, raising concerns that the hackers were working to hurt U.S. readiness in case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Here is what is known about Volt Typhoon and its potential threat: