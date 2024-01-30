Frustrated with the slow progress in reaching a regional maritime code-of-conduct with China, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is turning to neighboring South China Sea claimant states to boost regional security cooperation and potentially forge a united front against Beijing at a time of growing friction in contested waters.

A first step in this direction came Tuesday as the Philippines signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on security with Vietnam that will not only deepen coastguard cooperation but also help prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea, where both countries have overlapping claims.

Signed during the final day of Marcos’ two-day state visit to Hanoi, the deals aim to “enhance coordination on maritime issues bilaterally, within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and with other dialogue partners,” said the Philippine presidential office, noting that both sides would increase efforts to “promote trust” through dialogue and cooperative activities.