Over 65 nightmarish seconds of the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 6, 2023, the ground swallowed up swathes of entire cities across Turkey's southeast, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths.

The initial 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook the ground as far away as Egypt.

Bridges collapsed, roads and airport tarmacs cracked, and millions of lives across 11 Turkish provinces were upturned by the time the rest of the country woke up, stunned.