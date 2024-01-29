Three days after the opening session of Parliament, it’s already clear that extensive reform of political-funding practices will top the agenda in the upcoming months.

On Monday in Lower and Upper House Budget Committee sessions, opposition parties outlined their stance on the anticipated reform, paving the way for cross-party cooperation on a variety of issues including the revision of the Political Funds Control Act.

Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) lawmaker Kazunori Yamanoi called for a united front by the opposition camp on the establishment of tougher penalties for lawmakers involved in the mismanagement of political funds, even if indirectly.