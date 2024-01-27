Data gathered by NASA's rover Perseverance has confirmed the existence of ancient lake sediments deposited by water that once filled a giant basin on Mars called Jerezo Crater, according to a study published Friday.

The findings from ground-penetrating radar observations conducted by the robotic rover substantiate previous orbital imagery and other data leading scientists to theorize that portions of Mars were once covered in water and may have harbored microbial life.

The research, led by teams from the University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) and the University of Oslo, was published in the journal Science Advances.