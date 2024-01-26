Former U.S. President Donald Trump leads Democratic President Joe Biden by 6 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll that shows Americans are unhappy about an election rematch in sharper focus this week.

The nationwide poll of 1,250 U.S. adults showed Trump leading Biden 40% to 34% with the rest unsure or planning to vote for someone else or no one. The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

That represented a gain for Trump after a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month showed him and Biden tied, though a nationwide survey does not capture the subtleties of the electoral college contest that will be decided this fall in just a handful of competitive states.