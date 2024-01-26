A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was in a stable condition after being struck repeatedly in the head by a rock-wielding assailant on Thursday, in the second attack this month on a prominent politician. The incidents have stoked safety concerns.

Bae Hyun-jin, who once served as a spokeswoman for President Yoon Suk-yeol, was being treated for injuries including lacerations at a Seoul hospital after the attack. The male suspect taken into custody soon after the assault claimed to be 15 years old, police said, without releasing a motive for the incident. Police said the suspect is a minor.

Video taken from a surveillance camera inside a building foyer showed Bae being struck several times by the assailant who was wearing a dark coat and had his face covered. People nearby soon intervened and remained on the scene until police arrived, Yonhap reported.