Argentina’s labor movement is testing popular support for President Javier Milei’s austerity blitz in a national strike less than two months into his presidency.

Thousands of Argentines flooded the streets and avenues surrounding congress during a mass protest Wednesday in Buenos Aires organized by the CGT, one of the South American nation’s oldest and most powerful union groups.

The events of the day will help set the tenor of debate as the libertarian economist attempts to slash the size of the state in a bid to tame triple-digit inflation. A key vote on part of that agenda was postponed by lawmakers until next week.