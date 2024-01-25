Indonesia's election lineup next month will be dominated by men, but a number of women are trying to break into a political scene long overshadowed by patriarchal elites.

More than 200 million people are eligible to vote in the Feb. 14 election, with slightly more than half of them women, according to the country's election commission, yet only a handful of women represent them in parliament.

"We have a lot of dedicated and capable female politicians, but there are still many who consider women weak and lacking leadership qualities," legislative candidate Lingga Permesti said from the town of Klaten, where she is running for a seat.