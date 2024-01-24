Viktor Frankl’s 1946 book "Man’s Search for Meaning,” a first-hand account of how prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp found the will to live, has suddenly appeared on Israeli bestseller lists.

A hip-hop duo that made it big last spring rapping about partying with friends in nightclubs now have the most streamed song in Israel — a wartime anthem that celebrates military vengeance in Gaza.

And the latest hit film is a documentary about the music festival where Hamas slaughtered hundreds celebrating peace, love and hedonism. As many in the film are heard to say while taking cover from rockets overhead: the party’s over.