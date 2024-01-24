Hidden camera footage appearing to show South Korea's First Lady accepting a Dior bag as a gift has plunged President Yoon Suk-yeol and his party into a controversy that may threaten their bid to reclaim a parliamentary majority in April's election.

Some members of Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) have urged the president and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, to apologize for the incident dubbed by local media as the "Dior bag scandal," and admit receiving the purse was, at least, inappropriate, in the hope of putting the matter to rest.

Yoon's office said it had no information to share.