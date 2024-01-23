The U.S. and U.K. launched new airstrikes against eight Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, the latest salvo in an allied bid to stop the group from harassing commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Monday night’s strikes, which marked the eighth round of allied attacks in 12 days, targeted an underground storage site and locations linked to the Houthis’ "missile and air surveillance capabilities,” the two countries said in a statement along with partners Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. It said the strikes were meant to "disrupt and degrade” the Houthis’ capabilities.

The airstrikes were the most significant in a series of attacks since the first wave of missile and Tomahawk launches by the U.S. and the U.K. in the early hours of Jan. 12 against the Houthis, which have caused chaos for shippers worldwide and disrupted traffic through a waterway that previously accounted for 12% of global trade. In the days since, the group, which receives financial backing from Iran, has vowed to step up its strikes.