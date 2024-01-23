A civil liberties crackdown, repression in Xinjiang and Hong Kong's draconian national security law are among concerns expected to be raised during a U.N. review of China's rights record on Tuesday.

Beijing is likely to face intense scrutiny, especially from Western countries, during its regular Universal Periodic Review (UPR) — an examination of all 193 U.N. member states must undergo every four to five years to assess their human rights record.

"It is very important to hold China to account," a Western diplomat said.