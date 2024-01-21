Over a hundred students from junior high schools in quake-hit Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan left their families Sunday to relocate to a facility some 100 kilometers away to continue their studies.

The temporary relocation of the around 140 students from Suzu city and Noto town came after a similar move by students from Wajima in the prefecture last week in the wake of the magnitude 7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula in the prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast on New Year's Day.

Although all junior high schools in Suzu and Noto are set to be reopened by Monday along with elementary schools, the parents of some of the students requested the transfer to ensure they can study in an adequately equipped environment.