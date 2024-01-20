Donald Trump suggested Nikki Haley was out of the running to be his vice presidential pick, as the two traded some of their sharpest barbs yet with the New Hampshire primary just four days away.

Trump at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday evening said Haley was "OK” when serving as his U.N. ambassador but did not have "presidential” material. "Now when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president,” he added.

"She’s not tough enough. She’s not smart enough. And she wasn’t respected enough. She cannot do this job. She’s not going to be able to deal with President Xi. She’s not going to be able to deal with Putin and Kim Jong Un,” Trump said referring to the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea.