U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda for a second term has so far hinged on the fact that he isn't Donald Trump — but will it be enough to keep him in the White House?

Trump's landslide victory in the Republican Iowa caucuses has set the stage for a bitter rematch with Biden that the 81-year-old Democrat seems to relish.

Despite low approval ratings and polls showing him even with or trailing Trump, Biden is treating his twice-impeached, criminally indicted predecessor as his preferred opponent.