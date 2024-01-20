The record-low public support rate for the Liberal Democratic Party in recent polls has shocked the ruling party.

According to a survey released Thursday by Jiji Press, support for the LDP dropped 3.7 percentage points from the previous month to 14.6%, the lowest rate since the news agency started the monthly survey in 1960, excluding periods when the LDP was an opposition party.

The falling support for the LDP is primarily due to a political funds scandal involving the party's powerful factions.