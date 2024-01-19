In a move that sent shock waves through Japan’s political establishment Friday, the Liberal Democratic Party’s largest faction announced it would disband amid a slush funds scandal.

Lawmakers from the 98-member political faction that was previously led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the decision during a meeting Friday night. A faction led by former party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai also announced it would disband.

Questions about the future of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's powerful faction system had grown stronger earlier Friday after the fallout from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s surprise announcement the night before that he was thinking about disbanding his own faction.