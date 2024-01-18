In a move that stunned observers, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he is considering abolishing his faction in a bid to restore public trust toward politics amid a series of political funds scandals.

“I am considering abolishing Kochikai,” Kishida told reporters Thursday evening, referring to his former faction. “If it benefits restoring trust toward politics, I need to consider it.”

Kishida stepped down from his position as faction chief last month following the escalation of a slush fund scandal involving the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party.