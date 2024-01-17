The extensive scope of Johnny Kitagawa's decadeslong sexual abuse has made it difficult to identify what has been done to whom, with almost 1,000 individuals claiming to be victims.

As a result, Smile-Up, formerly known as Johnny & Associates, is struggling to compensate victims of the late founder's sexual abuse.

During a news conference Monday, a victims' group demanded more transparency on the criteria for compensation. They also asked that the agency grant compensation on the basis of what they say they have endured, instead of denying their claims because they lack documentation proving they belonged to the company.