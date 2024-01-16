Donald Trump muscled past his rivals to capture the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday, according to Edison Research projections, once more asserting his dominance over the party as he seeks a third consecutive nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were in a battle for second place, Edison projected. CNN and CBS also predicted the result in Trump's favor, although his victory margin was not immediately clear.

With Trump's victory all but a foregone conclusion given his lead in public polls, the runner-up competition was expected to produce most of the evening's intrigue, as DeSantis and Haley seek to emerge as the chief alternative to the former president.