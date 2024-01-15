On the streets of Israeli cities and on television, in shops and in cafes, one symbol of solidarity with hostages held in Gaza has become ubiquitous in the 100 days since Hamas abducted them: military-style dog tags worn on neck chains.

The small metal rectangles, similar to those soldiers carry for identification, are typically inscribed with "Our hearts are held hostage in Gaza" and "together we will win" in Hebrew, and "bring them home now" in English.

"Everyone wants to show their support one way or another," said Shayna Roth, 36, a digital marketing specialist and mother of three from Modi'in, near Tel Aviv. "It just makes you feel that no matter where you go, no matter who you meet or talk to, we're all a nation, undivided."