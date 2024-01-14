Pugnacious, stubborn and a "pragmatic worker for Taiwan's independence," veteran politician Lai Ching-te will step into the international spotlight as the democratic island's next president to navigate an increasingly turbulent relationship with China.

The 64-year-old Harvard graduate rode to victory in Saturday's election on the promise that he would defend Taiwan's democracy and resist Beijing's claims on the island.

His win delivers an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and in his victory speech Lai hailed it as a "victory for the community of democracies."