Cherry trees are expected to begin flowering on March 23 in Tokyo — a day earlier than average — with the full bloom expected around March 30, according to the first estimate announced by the Japan Meteorological Corporation on Wednesday.

Overall, cherry blossoms are expected to start a few days earlier than average for the 2024 season. Cherry trees are expected to first bloom in Kochi Prefecture around March 18, with the rest of the country to follow as full blooms make their way north to Hokkaido by around May 2.

The trees are expected to begin flowering around March 21 in Nagoya and reach full bloom on March 31. In the city of Kyoto, they will most likely begin blooming on March 23, with full bloom expected around April 1.