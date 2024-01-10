Plummeting temperatures, rain and continued aftershocks continued to plague relief efforts in earthquake-hit Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 203, nine days after a massive temblor rocked the Noto Peninsula area.

The hard-hit cities of Suzu and Wajima accounted for 91 and 81 of the dead, respectively. The number of people unaccounted for in the disaster, meanwhile, fell to 68 from 102 a day earlier.

Relief efforts were continuing, but quake-damaged roads made attempts to reach isolated communities difficult as the mercury dipped to around 3 degrees Celsius in Suzu and Wajima on Wednesday morning.