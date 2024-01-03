As U.S. president, Joe Biden has relied heavily on teleprompters and pre-written scripts for his public speeches, a mostly disciplined approach that's been in sharp contrast to his decades of free-wheeling, sometimes less-than-diplomatic remarks.

But holding a microphone in a room of donors who support his 2024 re-election campaign, Democrat Biden in recent months has dug into the Chinese government, the Republican Party and U.S. ally Israel for its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

He's likely just getting started. The 2024 campaign trail will include dozens of fundraising events.