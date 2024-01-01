Emperor Naruhito, in a New Year's message on Monday, expressed his wish that support will expand for people facing difficulties, including those affected by natural disasters and soaring prices.

"I wish moves to support people needing help will increase," the emperor said in the written message, released through the Imperial Household Agency, expressing his sympathy to those who are struggling.

On the global front, Emperor Naruhito said it is painful that many lives are being lost in wars and conflicts.