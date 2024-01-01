Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with U.S. President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday.

Xi said he was willing to work with the United States to promote stable bilateral ties following his meeting with Biden in San Francisco in November. The two leaders vowed to improve communication in an effort to stop competition from spilling over into conflict.

And in an exchange of messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said both sides should "take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations."