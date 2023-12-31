As midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, many across Japan line up for their turn to strike large, heavy bells at temples — altogether, they're struck 108 times to represent the number of one's desires and temptations — to ring out the year.

In recent years, however, temples have scheduled bell-ringing events for different times of the day or stopped the tradition altogether amid noise complaints from nearby residents.

Amid such changes, smartphone apps have aimed to offer alternative ways to enjoy the tradition.