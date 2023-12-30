China abruptly ousted nine military figures from its national parliament without explanation, suggesting personnel purges in the upper echelons of the nation’s defense universe are rolling on.

The nation’s top legislative body revoked the men’s membership during a Friday meeting, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Their ouster adds to a series of recent removals that are raising questions about how such turmoil will affect the smooth operations of China’s military.

Five of those cut came from the nation’s secretive Rocket Force, including former commander Li Yuchao, who was earlier reported to be the subject of a corruption investigation.